Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Marceau Lapierre- Saint jean du gard 1984 - 1987
Lycée Jean Baptiste Dumas- Ales 1988 - 1991
Université Montpellier Ii- Montpellier 1991 - 1997
ECOLE LAVESQUE- Saint jean du gard 2007 - 2008
Parcours militaire
72 Rima- Marseille 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
Super Anduze- Anduze 1999 - 2000
Super U (Système U)- GRENADE 2000 - 2003
Géant- DECAZEVILLE 2003 - 2006
Géant Casino (Groupe Casino) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- LONS 2004 - 2004
Géant Casino (Groupe Casino) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- MONTPELLIER 2006 - 2008
BOTANIC - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Villeurbanne 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Nicolas FILHOL
Vit à :
VILLEURBANNE, France
Né le :
16 oct. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut, au plaisr d'avoir de tes nouvelles...
Profession :
Cadre commercial en surface spécialisée nature/bio
Situation familiale :
célibataire