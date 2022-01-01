Nicolas MABIT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • ALPHA INFORMATIQUE  - Chef de projet AS400 (Informatique)

     -  Cholet 1982 - 1989

  • Metsys  - Chef de projet informatique as400 (Informatique)

     -  Nantes 1989 - 1992

  • HYDRO ALUMINIUM ITC  - Chef de projet as400 (Informatique)

     -  Luce 1992 - 1994

  • Bic  - Responsable des études europe (Informatique)

     -  CLICHY 1994 - 2003

  • THALMA INFORMATIQUE  - Responsable des études ERP JDE (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2003 - 2004

  • GROUPE SOUFFLET  - Chef de projet ERP JDE (Informatique)

     -  Nogent sur seine 2005 - 2005

  • RECKITT BENCKISER  - Chef de projet ERP JDE (Informatique)

     -  Massy 2005 - 2005

  • IBS FRANCE  - Chef de projet ERP JDE & ASW (Informatique)

     -  Puteaux 2005 - 2005

  • Bonduelle  - Chef de projet ERP JDE (Informatique)

     -  VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2005 - 2006

  • SOCOPA INTERNATIONAL  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2006 - 2008

  • MEADWESTVACO PACKAGING SYSTEMS EUROPE  - Chef de projet ERP JDE international (Informatique)

     -  Maurepas 2008 - 2009

  • Pierre Et Vacances  - Chef de projet finance (Informatique)

     -  PARIS 2010 - 2015

  • MERSEN  - Manager DSI technique pole AM (Informatique)

     -  Gennevilliers 2015 - maintenant

