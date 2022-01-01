Nicolas MABIT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Tours 1966 - 1972
-
Collège Kléber- Strasbourg 1972 - 1973
-
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1973 - 1977
-
Lycée Jean Giraudoux- Chateauroux 1977 - 1980
Parcours militaire
-
18° Régiment De Transmissions- Epinal 1980 - 1981
-
10 Eme Ctd- Chalons en champagne 1981 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
ALPHA INFORMATIQUE - Chef de projet AS400 (Informatique)- Cholet 1982 - 1989
-
Metsys - Chef de projet informatique as400 (Informatique)- Nantes 1989 - 1992
-
HYDRO ALUMINIUM ITC - Chef de projet as400 (Informatique)- Luce 1992 - 1994
-
Bic - Responsable des études europe (Informatique)- CLICHY 1994 - 2003
-
THALMA INFORMATIQUE - Responsable des études ERP JDE (Informatique)- Paris 2003 - 2004
-
GROUPE SOUFFLET - Chef de projet ERP JDE (Informatique)- Nogent sur seine 2005 - 2005
-
RECKITT BENCKISER - Chef de projet ERP JDE (Informatique)- Massy 2005 - 2005
-
IBS FRANCE - Chef de projet ERP JDE & ASW (Informatique)- Puteaux 2005 - 2005
-
Bonduelle - Chef de projet ERP JDE (Informatique)- VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2005 - 2006
-
SOCOPA INTERNATIONAL - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Paris 2006 - 2008
-
MEADWESTVACO PACKAGING SYSTEMS EUROPE - Chef de projet ERP JDE international (Informatique)- Maurepas 2008 - 2009
-
Pierre Et Vacances - Chef de projet finance (Informatique)- PARIS 2010 - 2015
-
MERSEN - Manager DSI technique pole AM (Informatique)- Gennevilliers 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nicolas MABIT
-
Vit à :
CERGY, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable informatique, études, directeur de pro
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
