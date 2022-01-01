Nicolas MUSQUAR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Marthe (Chateauneuf Sur Charente)- Chateauneuf sur charente 1982 - 1990
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Chateauneuf sur charente 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Polyvalent Régional Elie Vinet- Barbezieux saint hilaire 1994 - 1997
-
Université De Poitiers- Poitiers 1997 - 1999
-
Université De Poitiers- Poitiers 1999 - 2002
-
Université Bordeaux I- Bordeaux 2002 - 2003
-
INSTITUT NATIONAL DES SCIENCES APPLIQUEES- Strasbourg 2003 - 2004
-
INSTITUT DES HAUTES ETUDES ECONOMIQUES ET COMMERCIALES- Bordeaux 2005 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
Gpdis Centre Ouest - Commercial (Commercial)- Angouleme 2005 - 2005
-
Gpdis Aquitaine - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Le haillan 2006 - maintenant
-
SELECTIS - Responsable Qualité (Commercial)- Villeneuve les bouloc 2008 - maintenant
-
Gpdis Toulouse - Responsable d'exploitation (Commercial)- Villeneuve les bouloc 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nicolas MUSQUAR
-
Vit à :
VERDUN SUR GARONNE, France
-
Né le :
25 avril 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
(email : nicomuss16@hotmail.com)
Profession :
Responsable d'Exploitation
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Nicolas MUSQUAR a ajouté Gpdis Toulouse à son parcours professionnel