Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PIERRE SAUVAGE- Compiegne 1986 - 1991
-
Ferdinant Bac College- Compiegne 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Saint-joseph- Reims 1995 - 1998
-
ESIEA- Paris 1998 - 1999
-
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 1999 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nicolas NICOLAS LE JEUNE (LE JEUNE)
-
Vit à :
COMPIEGNE, France
-
Né le :
1 oct. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
