Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège- Souffelweyersheim 1991 - 1995
Lycée Marc Bloch- Bischheim 1995 - 1998
Lycée Kléber- Strasbourg 1998 - 2000
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Esc) Grenoble- Grenoble 2000 - 2004
UMIST- Manchester 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
BMW FRANCE - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- Saint quentin en yvelines 2004 - 2005
Automobiles Peugeot (Psa - Peugeot Citroën) - Chef de produit (Marketing)- PARIS 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Nicolas OLLAND
Vit à :
SAINT CYR L'ECOLE, France
Né le :
18 nov. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de produit marketing
Mes goûts et passions
