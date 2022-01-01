Nicolas VILLEDARY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Emile Galle- Essey les nancy 1997 - 2001
Lycée Henri Loritz- Nancy 2001 - 2004
Lycée Henri Loritz- Nancy 2004 - 2006
INSTITUT NATIONAL DES SCIENCES APPLIQUEES- Strasbourg 2006 - 2007
INSTITUT NATIONAL DES SCIENCES APPLIQUEES - Autre- Strasbourg 2007 - 2009
Ecole De Management Strasbourg- Strasbourg 2009 - 2010
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Nicolas VILLEDARY
Vit à :
ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN, France
Né le :
30 sept. 1986 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur d'affaires
Mes goûts et passions
