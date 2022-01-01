Nicolle ROEMER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Ussel 1954 - 1959
Collège- Ussel 1959 - 1962
Collège Notre-dame De La Providence- Ussel 1962 - 1963
Lycée Notre-dame De La Providence- Ussel 1963 - 1968
Parcours entreprise
NOTRE DAME DE LA PROVIDENCE - INSTITUTRICE (Autre)- Ussel 1968 - 1991
Ecole Charles De Gaulle - Institutrice- Bangui 1991 - 1992
Ecole St Joseph - INSTITUTRICE (Autre)- Saint beauzire 1993 - 1995
ECOLE NOTRE DAME - Institutrice et directrice (Autre)- La bourboule 1995 - 2007
Parcours club
THEATRE DE RUE ILLUSTRE FA BURATTINI- La bourboule
ADMINISTRATRICE1998 - maintenant
Chorale Volcalise- La bourboule
choriste2001 - 2020
Mecs L'ile Aux Enfants/ Volcana- La bourboule
PRESIDENTE2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Nicolle ROEMER
Vit à :
LA BOURBOULE, France
Née le :
19 juil. 1948 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
PROFESSEUR DES ECOLES RETRAITEE
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Nouvelle-Calédonie - Centrafrique