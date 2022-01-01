NoÃ«l CARLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Joseph (Hellemmes Lille)- Hellemmes lille 1976 - 1990
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Hellemmes lille 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Notre Dame D'annay- Lille 1990 - 1992
-
CFA DES COMPAGNONS DU DEVOIR- Troyes 1995 - 1997
-
Lycée Professionnel Maurice Duhamel- Loos 1997 - 1999
Parcours militaire
-
1er Regiment Medical- Chatel saint germain 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
LECLERC ET CHERY - Apprenti (Autre)- Lille 1995 - 1999
-
BAUDE - Ouvrier (Autre)- Englos 1999 - 2001
-
CARLIER ET FLON - CO GERANT (Autre)- Anhiers 2004 - 2007
-
CARLIER NOEL EURL - GÃ©rant (Autre)- Mons en baroeul 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :NoÃ«l CARLIER
-
Vit Ã :
MONS EN BAROEUL, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 dÃ©c. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous ceux qui me reconnaitrons, n'hésitez pas à me contacter, bisous à tous !!!
Profession :
Artisan Chauffagiste
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
NoÃ«l CARLIER a reconnu SÃ©verine DERVAUX (HERBAUT) sur la photo 4ème 2b
-
NoÃ«l CARLIER a reconnu Sabine POUPART (MALFAIT) sur la photo 4ème 2b
-
NoÃ«l CARLIER a reconnu Karine PESTEL (POLLET) sur la photo 4ème 2b
-
NoÃ«l CARLIER a reconnu Vianney LECROART sur la photo 4ème 2b
-
NoÃ«l CARLIER a reconnu NoÃ«l CARLIER sur la photo 4ème 2b
-
NoÃ«l CARLIER a ajoutÃ© Ecole Saint Joseph (hellemmes Lille) Ã son parcours scolaire