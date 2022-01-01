RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de DijonLe rÃ©sultat du brevet dans l'AcadÃ©mie de Dijon
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire De La Chapelle Thecle (La Chapelle Thecle)- La chapelle thecle 1960 - 1966
-
Lycée Henri Vincenot- Louhans 1966 - 1970
-
Lycée Nicephore Niepce- Chalon sur saone 1971 - 1975
Parcours militaire
-
Ba116- Luxeuil 1975 - 1976
-
Station Radar- Servance 1976 - 1976
-
Intendance De Servance- Le thillot 1976 - 1976
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Noel CLERC
-
Vit Ã :
AHUY, France
-
NÃ© en :
1954 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
