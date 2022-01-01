Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de DijonLe rÃ©sultat du brevet dans l'AcadÃ©mie de Dijon

Noel CLERC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Noel CLERC

  • Vit Ã  :

    AHUY, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1954 (69 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages