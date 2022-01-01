Noelle GOMES (CARTIGNY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE- Gastins 1958 - 1968
-
MATERNELLE- Gastins 1959 - 1968
-
Ecole Grandpuits (Grandpuits Bailly Carroi)- Grandpuits bailly carrois 1981 - 1983
-
Lycée Thibaut De Champagne- Provins 1992 - 2001
-
COLLEGE RENE BARTHELEMY- Nangis 2006 - 2007
-
MATERNELLE - Autre- Gastins 2006 - 2007
-
Ecole Grandpuits (Grandpuits Bailly Carroi) - Autre- Grandpuits bailly carrois 2006 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Noelle GOMES (CARTIGNY)
-
Vit à :
BAILLY CARROIS, France
-
Née en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible