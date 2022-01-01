Nolwen MANACH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
KERYADO- Lorient 1981 - 1984
-
ECOLE BOIS DU CHATEAU- Lorient 1984 - 1990
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Chateaulin 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Chateaulin 1994 - 1997
-
Prépa Concours Ifsi Jean Moulin- Chateaulin 1997 - 1998
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Quimper 1999 - 2002
Parcours club
-
Aviron Club Châteaulinois- Chateaulin 1992 - 1998
-
Cercle Celtique De Châteaulin- Chateaulin 1998 - 2001
-
Association Des Parents D'elèves- Chateaulin 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE CORNOUAILLE - Infirmière (Autre)- Quimper 2002 - 2006
-
Cabinet Infirmier - Profession libérale (Profession libérale)- Chateaulin 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nolwen MANACH
-
Vit à :
CHATEAULIN, France
-
Née le :
9 sept. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous êtes en train de lire ce message, n'hésitez pas à me contacter...
Profession :
Infirmière libérale
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
3