Nolwen MANACH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Nolwen MANACH

  • Vit à :

    CHATEAULIN, France

  • Née le :

    9 sept. 1979 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Si vous êtes en train de lire ce message, n'hésitez pas à me contacter...

  • Profession :

    Infirmière libérale

  • Situation familiale :

    séparé(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :