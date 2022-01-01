Norbert MARTINEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
Torra Et Ruiz - Ouvrier (Production)- Oran 1958 - 1960
-
Torra El Ruiz - TOURNEUR (Production)- Oran 1958 - 1960
-
FEMENIA - Ouvrier (Production)- Oran 1961 - 1961
-
Mecanique Indus.daillet - Ouvrier (Production)- Rennes 1963 - 1969
-
Mecanique De Precision Et. Helbert - Ouvrier (Production)- Janze 1969 - 1970
-
SOCOMECA - Ouvrier (Production)- Marseille 1970 - 1971
-
C.n.i. M.---cnm--entrepose - Ouvrier (Production)- La seyne sur mer 1971 - 2000
Parcours club
-
SNPM- La seyne sur mer 1980 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Norbert MARTINEZ
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né en :
1941 (81 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai travaillé comme tourneur,ensuite comme dessinateur,je me souvient bureau d'etude de chiloux ,olivier,dans l'atelier de doudou, guerra,riveri
Profession :
Retraite
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3