Norbert NORBERT DESHAYES (DESHAYES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES TILLEULS- Saint quentin fallavier 1967 - 1977
-
Collège Louis Aragon- Villefontaine 1977 - 1980
-
Lycée Léonard De Vinci- Villefontaine 1980 - 1981
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers De Belley-hauteville- Hauteville lompnes
Formation d'aide-soignant1984 - 1986
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS- Dijon 1994 - 1997
-
école D'infirmiers Anesthésistes- Dijon 2001 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre Médical De L'orcet - Infirmier (Autre)- Hauteville lompnes 1986 - 1992
-
Centre Médical Monfleuri - Infirmier (Autre)- Grasse 1992 - 1992
-
Appel Medical - Infirmier (Autre)- Nice 1992 - 1994
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers - Infirmier (Autre)- Dijon 1994 - 1997
-
CHU DIJON - Infirmier (Autre)- Dijon 1997 - 2005
-
Chi Haute Saone - Infirmier (Autre)- Vesoul 2005 - 2016
-
Hôpital De Vesoul - Infirmier anesthésiste- Vesoul 2005 - 2016
-
Hôpital De Cahors - Infirmier Anesthésiste (Autre)- Cahors 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Norbert NORBERT DESHAYES (DESHAYES)
-
Vit à :
CAHORS, France
-
Né en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Famille recomposée
Profession :
Infirmier anesthésiste
Enfants :
5
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Norbert NORBERT DESHAYES (DESHAYES) a ajouté Hôpital De Vesoul à son parcours professionnel
-
Norbert NORBERT DESHAYES (DESHAYES) a ajouté Hôpital De Cahors à son parcours professionnel
-
Norbert NORBERT DESHAYES (DESHAYES) a reconnu Norbert DESHAYES sur la photo cm1