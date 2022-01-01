Norbert NORBERT DESHAYES (DESHAYES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Famille recomposée

  • Profession :

    Infirmier anesthésiste

  • Enfants :

    5

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages