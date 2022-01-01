Norman VALCK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL ELUARD- Bagneux 1994 - 2002
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Bagneux 2002 - 2006
-
Collège Haut Mesnil- Montrouge 2006 - 2007
-
Les Côte De Villebon- Meudon la foret 2007 - 2011
-
I.c.o.p Institut De Chimie-oenologie De Paris- Paris 2011 - 2014
Parcours entreprise
-
L''angle Du Faubourg - Apprenti / Commis de Salle- Paris 2009 - 2011
-
RESTAURANT LAURENT - Apprenti / Commis Sommelier- Paris 2011 - 2014
-
MAVROMMATIS - Responsable Sommelier- Paris 2018 - 2019
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Norman VALCK
-
Vit Ã :
BAGNEUX, France
-
NÃ© en :
1991 (31 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
-
