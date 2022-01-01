RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Mussy-la-Fosse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Normandin NORMANDIN XAVIER (XAVIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Paul Garandeau (Cherves Richemont)- Cherves richemont 1993 - 1998
-
Collège Claude Boucher- Cognac 1997 - 2002
-
Lycée Claire Champagne- Segonzac 2002 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Normandin NORMANDIN XAVIER (XAVIER)
-
Vit à :
MATHA, France
-
Né en :
1987 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Normandin NORMANDIN XAVIER (XAVIER) a ajouté Lycée Claire Champagne à son parcours scolaire
-
Normandin NORMANDIN XAVIER (XAVIER) a ajouté Collège Claude Boucher à son parcours scolaire
-
Normandin NORMANDIN XAVIER (XAVIER) a ajouté Ecole Paul Garandeau (cherves Richemont) à son parcours scolaire