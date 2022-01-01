RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Rillans dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Octavie POTTIEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE LA CHAMBRE DE COMMERCE SAINT MARCEL- Paris
toujours coiffeuse actuellement1966 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
Salon Christine - Chef d'entreprise- Paray vieille poste 1977 - 2010
-
Christine Coiffure - Responsable de magasin- Paray-vieille-poste 1977 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Octavie POTTIEZ
-
Vit Ã :
PARAY VIEILLE POSTE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retraitée maintenant mais je veux encore avoir des objectifs pour allez de l avant
Profession :
Coiffeuse
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Octavie POTTIEZ a reconnu AndrÃ© WALLE sur la photo coiffure troisieme année
-
Octavie POTTIEZ a reconnu Octavie POTTIEZ sur la photo coiffure troisieme année
-
Octavie POTTIEZ a reconnu Jacqueline COUHAULT (SERIN) sur la photo coiffure troisieme année
-
Octavie POTTIEZ a reconnu Elie BENITAH sur la photo coiffure troisieme année
-
Octavie POTTIEZ a reconnu Dominique RONCERET (GENSSE) sur la photo coiffure troisieme année
-
Octavie POTTIEZ a reconnu Jean-pierre COULON sur la photo coiffure troisieme année