RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Chaumes-en-Brie dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Odélia GROUGNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BAYARD- Livry gargan 1985 - 1992
-
Collège Léon Jouhaux- Livry gargan 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Andre Boulloche- Livry gargan 1997 - 2001
-
Lycée Albert Schweitzer- Le raincy 2001 - 2003
-
Icd Institut International De Commerce Et De Distribution- Paris 2004 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
CORA- Livry gargan 2000 - 2004
-
1ère Position - Commerciale (Commercial)- Paris 2004 - 2006
-
Auchan - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- VIGNEUX SUR SEINE 2006 - 2008
-
Ikea - Chef d'équipe (Autre)- CHATRES 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Odélia GROUGNET
-
Vit à :
CHAUMES EN BRIE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'équipe
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - États-Unis - Grèce - Israël - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Royaume-Uni - Tchéquie