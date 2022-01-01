Olivier BRUNAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Nadaud (Chateauneuf Sur Charente)- Chateauneuf sur charente 1974 - 1979
Collège Sainte-marie- Barbezieux saint hilaire 1980 - 1985
Lycée Professionnel Pierre André Chabanne- Chasseneuil sur bonnieure 1985 - 1989
IFTIM- Artigues pres bordeaux 2001 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
MARINE NATIONALE CFM QUERQUEVILLE- Querqueville 1991 - 1991
Marine Nationale - Ecole Des Fourriers- Rochefort 1991 - 1991
MARINE NATIONALE CFM HOURTIN- Hourtin 1991 - 1994
Bsm Garonne Marine Nationale Outre-mer- La possession 1994 - 2005
Marine Nationale - Ecole Des Fourriers- Rochefort 1996 - 1996
Marine Nationale- Lorient 1996 - 1997
Marine Nationale - Cin Saint-mandrier- Saint mandrier sur mer 1997 - 1998
MARINE NATIONALE SEMAPHORE LA GAROUPE- Antibes 1998 - 1998
MARINE NATIONALE VIGIE CEPET- Saint mandrier sur mer 1998 - 2001
SERMAT- Puymoyen 2002 - 2003
LOC FORCE - Chauffeur (Autre)- Blanquefort 2005 - 2006
GIE GLS - Technicien (Technique)- La couronne
EXPLOTATION TRANSPORT2006 - maintenant
Ecf Institut De Formation Professionnelle Nersac - Formateur Poids lourd Bepecaser mention lourd (Autre)- Nersac 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Olivier BRUNAUD
Vit à :
CHATEAUNEUF SUR CHARENTE, France
Né en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je souhaite retrouver d anciens camarades de classe ou non
Profession :
Responsable transport
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Grèce - Inde - Irlande - Royaume-Uni
Olivier BRUNAUD a reconnu Olivier BRUNAUD sur la photo bat fourriers 05/96
Olivier BRUNAUD a ajouté Ecf Institut De Formation Professionnelle Nersac à son parcours professionnel