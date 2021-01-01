RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Hautvillers-Ouville
Olivier CARU (OLIVIER CARU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SOLEIL LEVANT- Abbeville 1974 - 1982
-
Collège Millevoye- Abbeville 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 1986 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Vpm-sfpl- Abbeville 1993 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier CARU (OLIVIER CARU)
-
Vit à :
HAUTVILLERS OUVILLE, France
-
Né le :
17 janv. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Olivier CARU (OLIVIER CARU) a ajouté Vpm-sfpl à son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier CARU (OLIVIER CARU) a ajouté Lycée Boucher De Perthes à son parcours scolaire
-
Olivier CARU (OLIVIER CARU) a ajouté Collège Millevoye à son parcours scolaire
-
Olivier CARU (OLIVIER CARU) a ajouté ECOLE SOLEIL LEVANT à son parcours scolaire