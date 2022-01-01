Olivier CLAUDON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Le blanc mesnil 1972 - 1976
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Meslay du maine 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Ambroise Paré- Laval 1981 - 1985
-
IUT GEA- Le mans 1985 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
JEHIER SA- Chemille 1991 - 1995
-
CCI ANGERS- Angers 1995 - 1998
-
CCI LIMOGES- Limoges 1998 - 2020
-
Association Montjoie Le Mans- Le mans 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier CLAUDON
-
Vit à :
LE NLANC MESNIL, France
-
Né le :
6 mars 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Olivier CLAUDON a ajouté Association Montjoie Le Mans à son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier CLAUDON a ajouté CCI LIMOGES à son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier CLAUDON a ajouté CCI ANGERS à son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier CLAUDON a ajouté JEHIER SA à son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier CLAUDON a ajouté IUT GEA à son parcours scolaire
-
Olivier CLAUDON a ajouté Lycée Ambroise Paré à son parcours scolaire
-
Olivier CLAUDON a ajouté Collège Maurice Genevoix à son parcours scolaire
-
Olivier CLAUDON a ajouté ECOLE JULES FERRY à son parcours scolaire