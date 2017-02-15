Olivier DE VERDUN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • POMONA  - Programmeur (Informatique)

     -  Rungis

    programmeur Analyste Programmeur Installation en Succursales

    1981 - 1983

  • SOGEVIANDES  - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)

     -  Rungis

    analyste programmeur

    1983 - 1985

  • Osp Et Cie  - Responsable informatique (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    Responsable Service Informatique

    1985 - 1990

  • ARIANE II  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1990 - 1992

  • Datapool France  - Administrateur (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    Informaticien IndÃ©pendant Chef de projet Appro-Logistique Ratp

    1992 - 1995

  • Deverdun_informatique  - GÃ©rant (Informatique)

     -  Boulogne billancourt

    Informaticien indÃ©pendant Chef de Projet Appro-Logistique Ratp

    1995 - 2000

  • METAWARE TECHNOLOGIES  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Le pecq

    Chef de Projet en Migration de SystÃ¨mes (international) Allemagne, Hollande, SuÃ¨de Debeka, Zwitserleven, Forsakringkassan

    2001 - 2011

  • Sab 2i  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Fontenay sous bois 2011 - 2014

  • Antaès  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Geneve 2014 - maintenant

    Olivier DE VERDUN

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT, France

    8 janv. 1959 (64 ans)

    Marié, trois enfants,deux chats
    Une Maison de campagne à coté Dinard en cours de rénovation
    deverdun_info@yahoo.fr Travaille en Suisse

    Chef de Projet

    mariÃ©(e)

    3

