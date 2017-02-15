Olivier DE VERDUN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Cours Notre-dame- Douvres la delivrande 1975 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
POMONA - Programmeur (Informatique)- Rungis
programmeur Analyste Programmeur Installation en Succursales1981 - 1983
-
SOGEVIANDES - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Rungis
analyste programmeur1983 - 1985
-
Osp Et Cie - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Paris
Responsable Service Informatique1985 - 1990
-
ARIANE II - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Paris 1990 - 1992
-
Datapool France - Administrateur (Informatique)- Paris
Informaticien IndÃ©pendant Chef de projet Appro-Logistique Ratp1992 - 1995
-
Deverdun_informatique - GÃ©rant (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt
Informaticien indÃ©pendant Chef de Projet Appro-Logistique Ratp1995 - 2000
-
METAWARE TECHNOLOGIES - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Le pecq
Chef de Projet en Migration de SystÃ¨mes (international) Allemagne, Hollande, SuÃ¨de Debeka, Zwitserleven, Forsakringkassan2001 - 2011
-
Sab 2i - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Fontenay sous bois 2011 - 2014
-
Antaès - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Geneve 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Olivier DE VERDUN
-
Vit Ã :
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT, France
-
NÃ© le :
8 janv. 1959 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, trois enfants,deux chats
Une Maison de campagne à coté Dinard en cours de rénovation
deverdun_info@yahoo.fr Travaille en Suisse
Profession :
Chef de Projet
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
