Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Petite rosselle 1972 - 1979
-
Collège Louis Armand- Petite rosselle 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Forbach 1983 - 1986
-
IUT DE METZ- Metz 1986 - 1988
-
Icn - Institut Commercial De Nancy - Pôle Lorrain De Gestion- Nancy 1988 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
ENORSSA- Libourne 1991 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier DIETSCH
-
Vit à :
VILLERS LES NANCY, France
-
Né en :
1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai 2 enfants : Victor et Marie
Mes goûts et passions
