Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Centre- Saint medard en jalles 1975 - 1984
-
Collège François Mauriac- Saint medard en jalles 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1987 - 1990
-
Universite Bordeaux 1- Talence 1990 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Mairie De Saint Medard En Jalles- Saint medard en jalles 1990 - 1996
-
AGEP - Ã©ducateur spÃ©cialisÃ©- Bordeaux 2007 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Olivier FERON
-
Vit Ã :
BRAS PANON, France
-
NÃ© le :
17 juil. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
-
