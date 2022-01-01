Olivier GAUTRON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • ACSC

     -  Cormeilles en parisis 1987 - 1993

  • ESF

     -  La frette sur seine 1987 - 1993

  • CAM BASKETBALL

     -  Mayenne 2003 - 2004

  • USG

     -  Gentilly 2007 - 2009

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Olivier GAUTRON

  • Vit à :

    ANGOULEME, France

  • Né le :

    12 avril 1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    ...

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur d'études systèmes automatisés

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsé(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :