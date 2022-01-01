Olivier GAUTRON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PASTEUR- Herblay 1978 - 1986
-
Collège Jean Vilar- Herblay 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Montesquieu- Herblay 1990 - 1993
-
Iut Vélizy Université Versailles Saint-quentin- Velizy villacoublay 1993 - 1995
-
Iup D'ingénierie électrique- Cachan 1995 - 1997
Parcours club
-
ACSC- Cormeilles en parisis 1987 - 1993
-
ESF- La frette sur seine 1987 - 1993
-
CAM BASKETBALL- Mayenne 2003 - 2004
-
USG- Gentilly 2007 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
GTIE - Automatisme industriel (Technique)- Montesson 1995 - 1997
-
GTIE ENVIRONNEMENT - Apprenti automaticien (Technique)- Chatou 1995 - 1997
-
Sinfor Automation (Sogeti Ht) - Ingénieur projet automatisme (Technique)- Issy les moulineaux 1998 - 2009
-
SINFOR AUTOMATION - Automaticien (Technique)- Saint cloud 1998 - 2009
-
SINFOR AUTOMATION- Velizy villacoublay 1998 - 2009
-
Industrie De La Défense- Angouleme 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier GAUTRON
-
Vit à :
ANGOULEME, France
-
Né le :
12 avril 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
...
Profession :
Ingénieur d'études systèmes automatisés
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Argentine - Australie - Bolivie - Bosnie-Herzégovine - Bulgarie - Cambodge - Chili - Croatie - Estonie - Finlande - Hongrie - Islande - Japon - Laos - Lettonie - Lituanie - Macédoine - Mexique - Norvège - Nouvelle-Zélande - Paraguay - Pologne - Pérou - Serbie - Slovénie - Thaïlande - Uruguay - Viêt Nam
-
Olivier GAUTRON a ajouté Gond-pontouvre Badminton à son parcours associatif
-
Olivier GAUTRON a ajouté Industrie De La Défense à son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier GAUTRON a ajouté Gtie à son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier GAUTRON a ajouté Sinfor Automation à son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier GAUTRON a reconnu Olivier GAUTRON sur la photo 6eme12 1986-1987
-
Olivier GAUTRON a reconnu Olivier GAUTRON sur la photo 1e S2
-
Olivier GAUTRON a reconnu Olivier GAUTRON sur la photo 4eme3 1988-1989
-
Olivier GAUTRON a reconnu Olivier GAUTRON sur la photo 6e12
-
Olivier GAUTRON a reconnu Olivier GAUTRON sur la photo CE1 OU CE2 ?
-
Olivier GAUTRON a reconnu Olivier GAUTRON sur la photo CM2
-
Olivier GAUTRON a ajouté Sinfor Automation à son parcours professionnel