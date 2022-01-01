Olivier HERBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SFDA  - Apprenti (Autre)

     -  Fontenay le comte 1995 - 1996

  • SAJA  - Magasinier (Autre)

     -  Joigny 1996 - 1998

  • LA ROCHE AUTOMOBILES  - Magasinier (Commercial)

     -  La roche sur yon 1998 - 2012

  • S. N. V. A.  - Chef de vente services et pieces (Commercial)

     -  Challans 2012 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Olivier HERBERT

  • Vit à :

    BELLEVILLE SUR VIE, France

  • Né le :

    18 mars 1976 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    CHEF DE VENTE SERVICES ET PIECES

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages