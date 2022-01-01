Olivier KOENIG est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Quarante Arpents (Santeny)- Santeny 1974 - 1979
-
Collège La Guinette- Villecresnes 1979 - 1982
-
Collège Georges Brassens- Santeny 1982 - 1984
-
Lycée Guillaume Budé- Limeil brevannes 1984 - 1988
-
CENSIER- Paris 1988 - 1998
-
Université De La Sorbonne Nouvelle : Paris Iii- Paris 1988 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Henkel - Stagiaire - Aide comptable (Administratif)- GENTILLY 1986 - 1986
-
Sa.c.r.f (Sa Des Cafés Et Restaurants Français) - Aide comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Thiais 1988 - 1990
-
Pino Elysees.sa - Aide comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Thiais 1991 - 1992
-
SARL REVIL - Libraire (Autre)- Santeny 1994 - 1994
-
Pino Elysees.sa - Aide comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Thiais 1996 - 1996
-
MUTUELLE SAINT CHRISTOPHE - RÃ©dacteur Individuelle Corporelle (Administratif)- Paris 1997 - 1997
-
Pino Elysees.sa - Responsable service Fournisseurs (ComptabilitÃ©)- Thiais 1998 - 1998
-
SARL KNOWLEDGE CONCEPT - Responsable Administratif - Graphiste (Administratif)- Paris 2000 - 2003
-
Ok.créations - Responsable Graphisme et Webmastering (Autre)- Santeny 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Olivier KOENIG
-
Vit Ã :
SANTENY, France
-
NÃ© le :
9 dÃ©c. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vous m' avez croisé...Je vous ai marqué...envoyez moi de vos nouvelles...Ca me fera extrèmement plaisir de voir que vous ne m' avez pas oublié...
Olivier
Profession :
Graphiste / Formateur informatique
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - Italie - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
Australie - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - NorvÃ¨ge - SuÃ¨de
-
Olivier KOENIG a reconnu Olivier KOENIG sur la photo 2nde XVII
-
Olivier KOENIG a reconnu Olivier KOENIG sur la photo Terminale II A2
-
Olivier KOENIG a reconnu Olivier KOENIG sur la photo Première II A2
-
Olivier KOENIG a reconnu Olivier KOENIG sur la photo Seconde XVII
-
Olivier KOENIG a reconnu Olivier KOENIG sur la photo Seconde XIII
-
Olivier KOENIG a reconnu Olivier KOENIG sur la photo 3eme B
-
Olivier KOENIG a reconnu Olivier KOENIG sur la photo 4eme 5
-
Olivier KOENIG a reconnu Olivier KOENIG sur la photo 5eme 5
-
Olivier KOENIG a reconnu Olivier KOENIG sur la photo 6eme 5
-
Olivier KOENIG a reconnu Olivier KOENIG sur la photo CM2
-
Olivier KOENIG a reconnu Olivier KOENIG sur la photo CM1
-
Olivier KOENIG a reconnu Olivier KOENIG sur la photo CM2