Olivier LABORDE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Olivier LABORDE

  • Vit Ã  :

    STRASBOURG, France

  • NÃ© le :

    27 juin 1959 (62 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Reponsable developpement industriel

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages