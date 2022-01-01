Olivier LANDON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Brive la gaillarde 1972 - 1974
-
COLLONGES LA ROUGE- Collonges la rouge 1976 - 1978
-
Collège Léon Dautrement- Meyssac 1978 - 1981
-
LYCEE BAHUET- Brive la gaillarde 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Danton- Brive la gaillarde 1985 - 1988
Parcours militaire
-
24 Ri- Vincennes 1988 - 1989
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Olivier LANDON
-
Vit Ã :
BRIVE-LA-GAILLARDE, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 dÃ©c. 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable ressources humaines adjoint sncf EIC LIMOUSIN
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Olivier LANDON a reconnu Elisabeth MAGNE sur la photo 5èmeB 1978-1979
-
Olivier LANDON a reconnu RÃ©gis DONADIEU sur la photo 5èmeB 1978-1979
-
Olivier LANDON a reconnu Daniel MOURIGAL sur la photo 5èmeB 1978-1979
-
Olivier LANDON a reconnu Sophie GAUGIN sur la photo 5èmeB 1978-1979
-
Olivier LANDON a ajoutÃ© Ecole Jules Ferry Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Olivier LANDON a ajoutÃ© 24 Ri Ã son parcours militaire
-
Olivier LANDON a reconnu Olivier LANDON sur la photo 5èmeB 1978-1979
-
Olivier LANDON a reconnu Olivier LANDON sur la photo TG3 a
-
Olivier LANDON a ajoutÃ© Lycée Danton Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Olivier LANDON a ajoutÃ© Lycee Bahuet Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Olivier LANDON a ajoutÃ© Collège Léon Dautrement Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Olivier LANDON a ajoutÃ© Collonges La Rouge Ã son parcours scolaire