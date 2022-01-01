Olivier MAGNAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Montlouis Sur Loire)- Montlouis sur loire 1984 - 1987
-
Collège Raoul Rebout- Montlouis sur loire 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Léonard De Vinci- Amboise 1991 - 1995
-
Université François Rabelais : Tours- Tours 1995 - 1997
Parcours club
-
CLUB VEGA- Veretz 1987 - 1997
Parcours militaire
-
Ecole D'application Du Train- Tours 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Stmicroelectronics - Assistant de production (Production)- TOURS
Departement d'implantation ionique2000 - 2003
-
Lyrtech - Responsable soudeuse a vague (Production)- Québec 2004 - 2006
-
Glaxosmithkline - Gsk - Technicien de production (Production)- QUÉBEC
Departement du conditionnement2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier MAGNAN
-
Vit à :
QUÉBEC, Canada
-
Né en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Un ancien du bahut qui recherche ses ancien(ne)s copains (copines)...
Papa et propriétaire !!! ;-)
Faites moi signe ;-)
Profession :
Technicien en biotechnologies
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Irlande - Royaume-Uni
-
Olivier MAGNAN a reconnu Sébastien BOURGEOIS sur la photo CM 2
-
Olivier MAGNAN a reconnu Yann AUGUSTE sur la photo CM 2
-
Olivier MAGNAN a reconnu Antoine GADRAS sur la photo cm1
-
Olivier MAGNAN a reconnu Yann AUGUSTE sur la photo cm1
-
Olivier MAGNAN a reconnu Vincent BOUCHET sur la photo 5eme
-
Olivier MAGNAN a reconnu Mélanie ALEXANDRE sur la photo 5eme
-
Olivier MAGNAN a reconnu Stephanie GIRY sur la photo 5eme
-
Olivier MAGNAN a reconnu Olivier MAGNAN sur la photo 5eme
-
Olivier MAGNAN a reconnu Olivier MAGNAN sur la photo CM 2
-
Olivier MAGNAN a reconnu Hervé COFFRE sur la photo CE2-CM1
-
Olivier MAGNAN a reconnu Olivier MAGNAN sur la photo CE2-CM1
-
Olivier MAGNAN a reconnu Frédéric SOREAU sur la photo CM2
-
Olivier MAGNAN a reconnu Olivier MAGNAN sur la photo CM2