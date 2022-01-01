Olivier MAGNAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Stmicroelectronics  - Assistant de production (Production)

     -  TOURS

    Departement d'implantation ionique

    2000 - 2003

  • Lyrtech  - Responsable soudeuse a vague (Production)

     -  Québec 2004 - 2006

  • Glaxosmithkline - Gsk  - Technicien de production (Production)

     -  QUÉBEC

    Departement du conditionnement

    2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Olivier MAGNAN

  • Vit à :

    QUÉBEC, Canada

  • Né en :

    1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Un ancien du bahut qui recherche ses ancien(ne)s copains (copines)...
    Papa et propriétaire !!! ;-)
    Faites moi signe ;-)

  • Profession :

    Technicien en biotechnologies

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :
    Australie - Finlande - Indonésie - Norvège - Nouvelle-Zélande - Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée - Suède