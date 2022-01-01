Olivier MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Rene Cassin (Jaunay Clan)- Jaunay clan 1987 - 1991
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Jaunay clan 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Professionnel Saint-gabriel Notre-dame- Chatellerault 1993 - 1996
-
MAISON DE LA FORMATION- Poitiers 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
PICOTY SA- La souterraine 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier MARTIN
-
Vit à :
JAUNAY CLAN, France
-
Né le :
26 avril 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commerçant
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
