Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
PAUL VALERY- Paris 1975 - 1976
-
ECOLE DES CLOS DE LA VIGNE- Ferolles attilly 1975 - 1976
-
ECOLE HIPPOLYTE MAINDRON- Paris 1976 - 1977
-
Ecole Maternelle Rue Jacquier (75014)- Paris 1977 - 1978
-
ECOLE PIERRE LAROUSSE- Paris 1978 - 1982
-
Ecole Gabriel Péri- Le havre 1982 - 1983
-
Collège Irène Joliot-curie- Le havre 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée François 1er- Le havre 1987 - 1990
-
IUT DU HAVRE- Le havre 1990 - 1991
-
Paris 11- Orsay 1991 - 1998
-
INSTITUT DES SCIENCES ET TECHNIQUES DES YVELINES- Versailles 1995 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier MARTIN
-
Vit à :
LOS ANGELES, Etats-Unis
-
Né le :
18 févr. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ouais, voila, quoi... tout ca pour ca !
Profession :
Vendeur de merguez sur la plage
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible