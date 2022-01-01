Olivier MERVILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Nandina-park- Pau 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Jean Monnet- Pau 1989 - 1990
-
Lycée Frédéric Et Irène Joliot Curie- Nanterre 1991 - 1996
-
Lycée Leonard De Vinci- Tremblay en france 1993 - 1995
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Villepinte 1996 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier MERVILLE
-
Vit à :
MONTRÉAL, Canada
-
Né le :
20 juin 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Senior Recruiter at Square Enix & Eidos Montreal
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
