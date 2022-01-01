Olivier MOULIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
CONSERVATOIRE NATIONAL DE MUSIQUE ET DE DANSE DU HAVRE- Le havre 1984 - 1989
Midnight Soul- Le havre 1996 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
Collège Romain Rolland- Le havre 1985 - 1989
Lycée Robert Schuman- Le havre
Bac F11989 - 1992
Lycée Robert Shuman- Le havre
BTS MAI1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
TOURRES ET CIE - Technicien (Production)- Le havre 1993 - 1995
Service Militaire à Verdun Au 151 éme Regiment D''infanterie - Caporal chef (Autre)- Verdun 1995 - 1996
ARMEE DE TERRE - Caporal chef (Autre)- Verdun 1995 - 1996
Auxitec* - Dessinateur industriel (Technique)- Le havre 1996 - 2000
SIDEL - Dessinateur industriel prestation (Technique)- Octeville sur mer 1996 - 2000
Renault - Automaticien (Technique)- SANDOUVILLE 2000 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Olivier MOULIN
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
Né le :
12 sept. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Automaticien
Mes goûts et passions
