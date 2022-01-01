Olivier OLIVIER GRAPIN (GRAPIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Si vous lisez ce message, vous avez fait le plus dur: me retrouver.. Laissez moi un message :)
    Ciao,
    Olivier

  • Profession :

    Chief product owner Demand to Deliver

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :