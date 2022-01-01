Olivier OLIVIER GRAPIN (GRAPIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Georges Brassens- Santeny 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Guillaume Budé- Limeil brevannes 1987 - 1991
-
Faculté De Pharmacie- Chatenay malabry 1991 - 1993
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Orsay 1994 - 1996
-
Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers- Paris 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
RhÃ´ne-Poulenc (Sanofi) - Informaticien (Informatique)- COURBEVOIE
Developement et support Web1997 - 2000
-
Schlumberger Limited - Informaticien (Informatique)- MONTROUGE
Project Manager2000 - 2001
-
SCHLUMBERGER OFS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Houston
Project Manager2001 - 2004
-
SCHLUMBERGER WG - Informaticien (Informatique)- Londres
E-Commerce business systems manager2004 - 2007
-
Schlumberger Limited- DUBAI
Logistics Systems Business Manager2007 - 2014
-
Schlumberger Limited - Portfolio manager (Informatique)- HOUSTON 2020 - maintenant
-
Schlumberger Limited - Chief product owner Demand to Deliver (Informatique)- 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Olivier OLIVIER GRAPIN (GRAPIN)
-
Vit Ã :
PUNE, Inde
-
NÃ© le :
23 oct. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous lisez ce message, vous avez fait le plus dur: me retrouver.. Laissez moi un message :)
Ciao,
Olivier
Profession :
Chief product owner Demand to Deliver
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Autriche - Belgique - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Chine - Colombie - Cuba - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Ghana - Guatemala - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Italie - Mexique - NorvÃ¨ge - Pays-Bas - Pologne - PÃ©rou - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique du Costa Rica - Russie - Slovaquie - Suisse - Oman - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - VÃ©nÃ©zuela
-
Olivier OLIVIER GRAPIN (GRAPIN) a ajoutÃ© Schlumberger Limited Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier OLIVIER GRAPIN (GRAPIN) a ajoutÃ© Schlumberger Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier OLIVIER GRAPIN (GRAPIN) a reconnu VÃ©ronique LABBÃ‰ (RÃ‰VEILLÃ‰) sur la photo Première S 1990
-
Olivier OLIVIER GRAPIN (GRAPIN) a reconnu Helene DECOUTTER sur la photo Première S 1990
-
Olivier OLIVIER GRAPIN (GRAPIN) a reconnu Olivier GRAPIN sur la photo Première S 1990
-
Olivier OLIVIER GRAPIN (GRAPIN) a reconnu Olivier GRAPIN sur la photo Première S 1991 ?