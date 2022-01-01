Olivier PERLY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Olivier PERLY

  • Vit à :

    VERSAILLES, France

  • Né le :

    3 sept. 1976 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour tout le monde !!!

    Me revoila Parisien après une année à Nancy...
    Je sais je sais , je suis dur a suivre !
    Mais bon, c est pour la bonne cause alors !!!

  • Profession :

    Clerc de notaire

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :