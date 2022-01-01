Olivier PERLY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Racine- Viroflay 1987 - 1989
-
Collège La Craffe- Nancy 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Nancy 1991 - 1994
-
Institut D'études Politiques (Iep)- Strasbourg 1994 - 1995
-
Université Robert Schuman : Strasbourg Iii- Strasbourg 1996 - 1999
-
ECOLE DE NOTARIAT- Dijon 1999 - 2004
-
ECOLE DE NOTARIAT DE DIJON- Dijon 1999 - 2002
-
Université De Bourgogne : Dijon- Dijon 2005 - 2006
-
CENTRE DE FORMATION PROFESSIONNELLE NOTARIALE- Nancy 2007 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
SCP GRIVEAUX LANEL THOMAS - Juriste (Juridique)- Chalon sur saone 2002 - 2004
-
SCP MATHIEU- Luneville 2004 - 2005
-
Maitre Mathieu- Stains 2006 - 2006
-
SCP SEYEWETZ GAGNIER MARTIN - Clerc de notaire habilité (Juridique)- Courbevoie 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier PERLY
-
Vit à :
VERSAILLES, France
-
Né le :
3 sept. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour tout le monde !!!
Me revoila Parisien après une année à Nancy...
Je sais je sais , je suis dur a suivre !
Mais bon, c est pour la bonne cause alors !!!
Profession :
Clerc de notaire
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Olivier PERLY a ajouté Université De Bourgogne : Dijon à son parcours scolaire
-
Olivier PERLY a ajouté Ecole De Notariat à son parcours scolaire
-
Olivier PERLY a ajouté Scp Seyewetz Gagnier Martin à son parcours professionnel