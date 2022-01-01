Olivier RAKOTONIAINA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Fedex  - Employé de service financier (Finance)

     -  GENNEVILLIERS

    Credit Collection Senior

    1990 - 1993

  • Mcdonald's  - Contrôleur de gestion (Contrôle de gestion)

     -  COLOMBES

    1 er Assistant manager

    1993 - 1994

  • Free Lance Communication  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint barthélemy

    Responsable commercial pour les îles du nord (Saint-Barth, Saint Kitts, Saint-Martin, Anguilla)

    1994 - 1995

  • La Cave De Saint-barthélemy  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint barthélemy

    En charge du développement Commercial et Marketing de la société.

    1995 - 1997

  • Ti'foto  - Dirigeant (Direction générale)

     -  Saint barthélemy

    Propriétaire d'un labo photo. Photo pour les VIP et de mode.

    1997 - 2000

  • International (Chronopost)  - Cadre (Direction générale)

     -  ANGERS

    Responsable du Service Clients d'Angers.

    2000 - 2002

  • Celi Films Limited  - Directeur de département  (Direction générale)

     -  Cobham

    Directeur de Production.

    2003 - 2005

  • Pierre Laforest  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Toulouse

    Responsable Midi-Pyrénées.

    2005 - 2007

  • Académie Diplomatique Africaine  - Consultant (Autre)

     -  Paris

    Conseiller économique du Président de l'A.D.A pour Madagascar et l'Océan Indien. Travaille en tant qu'apporteur d'affaires à l'international.

    2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    After 2 years of working very hard in the shadow of Marine Foundation, I am proud to now be officially part of the Board of Co-Founders in charge of producing all of the events scheduled for Marine Foundation. I will be also in charge of promoting all of the educational and humanitarian projects supported by Marine Foundation globally.
    As a Chief of Mission, I will develop the internal and exterior communication for Marine Foundation using the London based Production department.
    My know-how and production skills will permit us to be present to film in many countries, showing the world all the great actions completed by Marine Foundation.
    If you want to know more about our philosophy and our actions, just go on our website:Array

  • Profession :

    President Events Multimedia Film Productions

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :