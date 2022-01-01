Olivier RAKOTONIAINA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Villejuif 1972 - 1977
-
Collège Karl Marx- Villejuif 1978 - 1981
-
école Des Pupilles De L'air - Autre (Voie générale)- Grenoble 1981 - 1986
-
I.a.c Institut Europeen De Formation Aux Affaires Et A La Conduite Des Entreprises - Autre- Paris 1986 - 1988
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 122- Chartres 1988 - 1989
-
Base Aérienne 117 Balard- Paris
Sergent- Chauffeur pour les Ingénieurs Généraux du département Armement.1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Fedex - Employé de service financier (Finance)- GENNEVILLIERS
Credit Collection Senior1990 - 1993
-
Mcdonald's - Contrôleur de gestion (Contrôle de gestion)- COLOMBES
1 er Assistant manager1993 - 1994
-
Free Lance Communication - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Saint barthélemy
Responsable commercial pour les îles du nord (Saint-Barth, Saint Kitts, Saint-Martin, Anguilla)1994 - 1995
-
La Cave De Saint-barthélemy - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Saint barthélemy
En charge du développement Commercial et Marketing de la société.1995 - 1997
-
Ti'foto - Dirigeant (Direction générale)- Saint barthélemy
Propriétaire d'un labo photo. Photo pour les VIP et de mode.1997 - 2000
-
International (Chronopost) - Cadre (Direction générale)- ANGERS
Responsable du Service Clients d'Angers.2000 - 2002
-
Celi Films Limited - Directeur de département (Direction générale)- Cobham
Directeur de Production.2003 - 2005
-
Pierre Laforest - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Toulouse
Responsable Midi-Pyrénées.2005 - 2007
-
Académie Diplomatique Africaine - Consultant (Autre)- Paris
Conseiller économique du Président de l'A.D.A pour Madagascar et l'Océan Indien. Travaille en tant qu'apporteur d'affaires à l'international.2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier RAKOTONIAINA
-
Vit à :
LONDON, Royaume-Uni
-
Né le :
2 nov. 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
After 2 years of working very hard in the shadow of Marine Foundation, I am proud to now be officially part of the Board of Co-Founders in charge of producing all of the events scheduled for Marine Foundation. I will be also in charge of promoting all of the educational and humanitarian projects supported by Marine Foundation globally.
As a Chief of Mission, I will develop the internal and exterior communication for Marine Foundation using the London based Production department.
My know-how and production skills will permit us to be present to film in many countries, showing the world all the great actions completed by Marine Foundation.
If you want to know more about our philosophy and our actions, just go on our website:Array
Profession :
President Events Multimedia Film Productions
Situation familiale :
en union libre