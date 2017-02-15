Olivier TELLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Poix Du Nord)- Poix du nord
1982-1983 : CE2 : Mme Masson 1981-1982 : CE1 : Mme Masson 1980-1981 : CP : M. Chevalier 1979-1980 : Maternelle : Mme Ratte 1978-1979 : Maternelle : Mme Pruvot 1977-1978 : Maternelle : Mme Dutouquet 1976-1977 : Maternelle : Mme Carpentier (Taquet)1976 - 1983
-
ECOLE SAINTE MARIE- Solesmes
1984-1985 : CM2 : Mme Leduc, 1983-1984 : CM1 : Mme Pietrzak1983 - 1985
-
INSTITUTION SAINT MICHEL- Solesmes
1988-1989 : 3Ã¨me A, Prof. principal : Mme Laude, 1987-1988 : 4Ã¨me A, Prof. principal : M. Hecquet, 1986-1987 : 5Ã¨me G, Prof. principal : Melle Gosset, 1985-1986 : 6Ã¨me G, Prof. principal : M. Taureau,1985 - 1993
-
Lycée Saint-michel- Solesmes
1992-1993 : Terminale C, Prof. principal : Mme Hazard, 1991-1992 : 1Ã¨re S1, Prof. principal : M. FiÃ©vet, 1990-1991 : 1Ã¨re S2, Prof. principal : Mme Lys, 1989-1990 : 2nde A, Prof. principal : Mme Dineur1985 - 1993
-
Iut Lille 1 G.e.i.i.- Villeneuve d'ascq 1993 - 1995
-
IUT A GEII- Villeneuve d'ascq 1993 - 1995
-
Iut G.e.i.i.- Lille 1993 - 1995
-
IUT A- Lille 1993 - 1995
-
ISTV- Aulnoy lez valenciennes 1995 - 1998
-
IUP GEII- Aulnoy lez valenciennes 1995 - 1998
-
Iup Génie électrique Et Informatique Industrielle- Valenciennes 1995 - 1998
Parcours club
-
Résidence Universitaire Albert Chatelet- Lille 1993 - 1995
-
Résidence Universitaire Jules Mousseron- Aulnoy lez valenciennes 1997 - 1998
-
HOSPITALITE DIOCESAINE A LOURDES- Cambrai 1999 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Siemens- HORNU
A l'intÃ©rieur du Site minier du Grand-Hornu1998 - 2003
-
SIEMENS- Mons 2003 - 2006
-
Siemens- HUIZINGEN 2006 - 2007
-
Nokia Siemens Networks- Huizingen 2007 - 2009
-
NOKIA SIEMENS NETWORKS- Mons 2009 - 2009
-
Alstom Transport (Alstom)- CHARLEROI 2010 - 2012
-
Alstom- CHARLEROI (MARCINELLE) 2010 - 2012
-
Alstom Acec Transport- Charleroi 2010 - 2012
-
Orange Business Services (Groupe France Telecom) - Consultant de tests- Bruxelles 2010 - 2012
-
Alstom Transport (Alstom)- CHARLEROI (MARCINELLE) 2010 - 2012
-
Alstom- CHARLEROI 2010 - 2012
-
Orange Business Services - Consultant de tests- Bruxelles 2010 - 2012
-
TUC RAIL - Design Engineer Signaling- Bruxelles 2012 - 2019
-
ABYLSEN NORD - Consultant en signalisation ferroviaire (Technique)- Lille 2012 - 2013
-
Abylsen Sigma Nord - Consultant en signalisation ferroviaire (Technique)- Lille 2012 - 2013
-
INFRABEL - System Engineer- Bruxelles (saint gilles) 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Olivier TELLE
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Olivier TELLE a ajoutÃ© INFRABEL Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier TELLE a ajoutÃ© TUC RAIL Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier TELLE a reconnu Cedric GABELLE sur la photo 6ème G - Institution saint michel (1985-1986)
-
Olivier TELLE a reconnu Virginie DANAPPE sur la photo 6ème G - Institution saint michel (1985-1986)
-
Olivier TELLE a reconnu Damien DELCROIX sur la photo 6ème G - Institution saint michel (1985-1986)
-
Olivier TELLE a reconnu Marie-CÃ©cile LECOEUCHE (PLANCKE) sur la photo 6ème G - Institution saint michel (1985-1986)
-
Olivier TELLE a reconnu Mickael Et Alexandra THURETTE sur la photo 6ème G - Institution saint michel (1985-1986)
-
Olivier TELLE a reconnu Olivier TELLE sur la photo 6ème G - Institution saint michel (1985-1986)
-
Olivier TELLE a reconnu Manuella DONNEZ (YVANO) sur la photo 6ème G - Institution saint michel (1985-1986)
-
Olivier TELLE a reconnu AurÃ©lie BRAQUAVAL (LADRIÃˆRE) sur la photo 6ème G - Institution saint michel (1985-1986)
-
Olivier TELLE a reconnu Katy BOULANGER (BARBET) sur la photo 6ème G - Institution saint michel (1985-1986)
-
Olivier TELLE a reconnu FranÃ§ois BULTEZ sur la photo 6ème G - Institution saint michel (1985-1986)
-
Olivier TELLE a reconnu Stephanie JABOEUF (DESMONS) sur la photo Classe de CM2, Année scolaire 1984-1985
-
Olivier TELLE a reconnu Stephanie JABOEUF (DESMONS) sur la photo Classe de CM2, Année scolaire 1984-1985
-
Olivier TELLE a reconnu Delphine SCHERPEREEL (CAILLE) sur la photo Classe de CM2, Année scolaire 1984-1985