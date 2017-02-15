Olivier THEBAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Fal 63

     -  Clermont ferrand 1994 - 1996

  • EDF GET AUVERGNE  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Clermont ferrand

    Technologie : Delphi Fonctionnel : Transport Ã©nergie

    1996 - 1996

  • Assurance (Groupama)  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  CLERMONT FERRAND

    Technologie : MS Access, VB, SQL Fonctionnel : Assurances

    1997 - 1998

  • Groupama  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  MONTPELLIER

    Technologie : MS Access, VB, SQL Fonctionnel : Assurances

    1998 - 1999

  • Alphalogic-satelia  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Montpellier

    Technologie : Delphi Fonctionnel : Transport Ã©nergie

    1999 - 2000

  • ATIG  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Bron

    Technologies : Delphi, SQL, client-serveur, windows Fonctionnel : Restauration

    2000 - 2003

  • Décalog  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Guilherand granges

    Technologies : Delphi, SQL, J2EE, PHP, IIS, apache, Tomcat, eclipse, web, client-serveur, linux, windows Fonctionnel : gestion multimÃ©dia, bibliothÃ©conomie, ged

    2003 - 2007

  • Décalog  - Chef de projet (Informatique)

     -  Guilherand granges 2008 - 2008

  • JASON  - IngÃ©nieur (Informatique)

     -  Valence

    DÃ©veloppement d'outils de supervision pour des imprimantes jet d'encre et thermique Ã  usage industriel. Informatique embarquÃ©e et PC

    2008 - maintenant

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Olivier THEBAULT

  • Vit Ã  :

    ETOILE SUR RHONE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1971 (51 ans)

    Les années passent et j'ai le front qui pousse...

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

