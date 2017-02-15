Olivier THEBAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ST MAYEUL- Souvigny 1975 - 1982
-
ECOLE ST ODILON- Souvigny 1975 - 1982
-
Collège Saint-gilles- Moulins 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Technique- Yzeure 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Banville- Moulins 1987 - 1991
-
Université Blaise Pascal : Clermont-ferrand Ii- Clermont ferrand 1991 - 1992
-
IUT GENIE ELECTRIQUE- Montlucon 1992 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
OBJECTEUR DE CONSCIENCE- Clermont ferrand
FÃ©dÃ©ration des Associations LaÃ¯ques du Puy-De-DÃ´mes1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Fal 63- Clermont ferrand 1994 - 1996
-
EDF GET AUVERGNE - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Clermont ferrand
Technologie : Delphi Fonctionnel : Transport Ã©nergie1996 - 1996
-
Assurance (Groupama) - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- CLERMONT FERRAND
Technologie : MS Access, VB, SQL Fonctionnel : Assurances1997 - 1998
-
Groupama - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- MONTPELLIER
Technologie : MS Access, VB, SQL Fonctionnel : Assurances1998 - 1999
-
Alphalogic-satelia - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Montpellier
Technologie : Delphi Fonctionnel : Transport Ã©nergie1999 - 2000
-
ATIG - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Bron
Technologies : Delphi, SQL, client-serveur, windows Fonctionnel : Restauration2000 - 2003
-
Décalog - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Guilherand granges
Technologies : Delphi, SQL, J2EE, PHP, IIS, apache, Tomcat, eclipse, web, client-serveur, linux, windows Fonctionnel : gestion multimÃ©dia, bibliothÃ©conomie, ged2003 - 2007
-
Décalog - Chef de projet (Informatique)- Guilherand granges 2008 - 2008
-
JASON - IngÃ©nieur (Informatique)- Valence
DÃ©veloppement d'outils de supervision pour des imprimantes jet d'encre et thermique Ã usage industriel. Informatique embarquÃ©e et PC2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Olivier THEBAULT
-
Vit Ã :
ETOILE SUR RHONE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Les années passent et j'ai le front qui pousse...
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Olivier THEBAULT a reconnu Olivier THEBAULT sur la photo 6°B