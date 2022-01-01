Olivier VERGONI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PLAN DE GRASSE- Grasse 1982 - 1985
-
ECOLE PLASCASSIER- Grasse 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Les Jasmins- Grasse 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Alexis De Tocqueville- Grasse 1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Paul Augier Hôtellerie Tourisme- Nice 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Auguste Renoir- Cagnes sur mer 1998 - 2001
-
Idrac Institut De Recherche Et D'action Commerciale- Nice 2003 - 2004
-
MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY- Londres 2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
B2c World Ltd T/a Artbaay.com- London 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier VERGONI
-
Vit à :
LONDRES, Royaume-Uni
-
Né en :
1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
A big hello to all the people i met here and there.
I hope life brought you the best experiences ever.
All the best U guys!!!!
Also if you like Art, Craft & Deco check __Artbaay.com __ and get the best creations from talented Artists from all around the World.
Profession :
Self employed !!!
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible