Pamela SPASSEVITCH
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Sainte Marie-madeleine (Rauville La Bigot)- Rauville la bigot 1984 - 1992
Collège Marcel Grillard- Bricquebec
DE LA 6EME A LA 4EME1992 - 1996
Maison Familiale D'éducation Et D'orientation- Valognes
3EME ET BEPA SERVICES AUX PERSONNES1997 - 1999
MFR IREO- Maltot
BAC PRO1999 - 2001
Institut Rural D'éducation Et D'orientation La France- Maltot
BAC PRO1999 - 2001
Ifsi De L'hôpital Bicêtre- Le kremlin bicetre 2004 - 2007
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Hôpital- Cherbourg 2009 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
MAS - AMP - AIDE SOIGNANTE (Autre)- La glacerie
remplacements2001 - 2004
HOPITAL DU KREMLIN BICETRE - élève infirmière (Autre)- Le kremlin bicetre 2004 - 2006
SSIAD - Aide soignante (Autre)- Bricquebec
LES COLLEGUES SONT TROP COOL ET LES IDE COORDINATRICES AUSSI. SNIF JE SUIS PARTIE !!2006 - 2009
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Pamela SPASSEVITCH
Vit à :
BRICQUEBEC, France
Née le :
8 juil. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BONJOUR A TOUS, LES ANNEES PASSENT VITE IL FAUT PROFITER DU PRESENT ET DE L'AVENIR
Profession :
élève infirmière
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
