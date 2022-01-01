Pascal AMEY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ALAIN CHARTIER- Bayeux 1976 - 1979
Collège Alain Chartier- Bayeux 1980 - 1985
Lycée Alain Chartier- Bayeux 1982 - 1986
Lycée Hotelier- Dinard 1985 - 1988
ECOLE PIGIER- Le mans 1988 - 1990
Institut Informatique Appliquée- Saint berthevin 1990 - 1992
IIA- Laval 1990 - 1992
CESI NORMANDIE- Rouen 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
CONCORDE HOTELS- Paris 1992 - 1993
CPI- Mont saint aignan 1995 - 1998
AUTOLIV- Gournay en bray 1996 - 1996
Microsoft- LES ULIS 1996 - 1998
AUTOLIV FRANCE- Gournay en bray 1996 - 2006
COPLANET- Boulogne billancourt 1998 - 1999
FRANCENET- Paris 2000 - maintenant
FLUXUS- Paris 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Pascal AMEY
Vit à :
ARGENTEUIL, France
Né le :
3 juin 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ce sera plus marrant de vive voix.
Profession :
Ingénieur en informatique
Situation familiale :
célibataire