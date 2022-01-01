Pascal BERQUEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Gambetta- Tourcoing 1971 - 1975
-
Lycée Colbert- Tourcoing 1975 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
POLYMONT- La celle saint cloud 1981 - 1984
-
Agfa Gevaert- PONT A MARCQ 1984 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pascal BERQUEZ
-
Vit Ã :
WAVRIN, France
-
NÃ© le :
13 nov. 1959 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'atelier
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Pascal BERQUEZ a reconnu Philippe DESBONNETS sur la photo Classe de 5ème