Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Du Château- Schiltigheim 1974 - 1977
-
Ecole Exen Pire- Schiltigheim 1977 - 1982
-
Exen Pire- Schiltigheim 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Fustel De Coulanges- Strasbourg
Bilingue Allemand1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Fustel De Coulanges- Strasbourg
Bilingue Allemand1986 - 1989
-
Université Louis Pasteur : Strasbourg I- Strasbourg
Deug de Mathématique puis Licence et Maitrise d'Informatique1989 - 1995
Parcours club
-
AIUS- Strasbourg 1990 - 1995
-
Afges (Association Fédérative Générale Des Etudiants De Strasbourg)- Strasbourg 1991 - 2015
-
Associations Etudiantes (Fage - Afdde)- Paris 1993 - 1994
Parcours militaire
-
1er Rg- Illkirch graffenstaden 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
ZENON - Ingénieur en informatique (Informatique)- Kehl am rhein 1996 - 1998
-
NEUROSOFT - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- Strasbourg 1998 - 2001
-
QUALIPSE - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- Strasbourg 2001 - 2002
-
Ariane Ingénierie - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- Strasbourg 2002 - 2007
-
Altran - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- STRASBOURG 2007 - 2009
-
Alcatel Lucent - Architecte logiciel (Informatique)- ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN 2009 - 2018
-
FOURJS - Architecte logiciel (Informatique)- Schiltigheim 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pascal BORSCHNECK
-
Vit à :
OBERNAI, France
-
Né le :
25 avril 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Maxime: "On peut user de tout mais sans en abuser"
Profession :
Architecte logiciel
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - États-Unis - France - Maurice - Irlande - Italie - Luxembourg - Pologne - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Tunisie - Turquie
-
Pascal BORSCHNECK a ajouté FOURJS à son parcours professionnel
-
Pascal BORSCHNECK a reconnu Pascal BORSCHNECK sur la photo Seconde 8
-
Pascal BORSCHNECK a reconnu Pascal BORSCHNECK sur la photo ce1 et ce2