Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

  • 1er Rg

     -  Illkirch graffenstaden 1995 - 1996

Parcours entreprise

  • ZENON  - Ingénieur en informatique (Informatique)

     -  Kehl am rhein 1996 - 1998

  • NEUROSOFT  - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)

     -  Strasbourg 1998 - 2001

  • QUALIPSE  - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)

     -  Strasbourg 2001 - 2002

  • Ariane Ingénierie  - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)

     -  Strasbourg 2002 - 2007

  • Altran  - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)

     -  STRASBOURG 2007 - 2009

  • Alcatel Lucent  - Architecte logiciel (Informatique)

     -  ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN 2009 - 2018

  • FOURJS  - Architecte logiciel (Informatique)

     -  Schiltigheim 2018 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Pascal BORSCHNECK

  • Vit à :

    OBERNAI, France

  • Né le :

    25 avril 1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Maxime: "On peut user de tout mais sans en abuser"

  • Profession :

    Architecte logiciel

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

