Pascal BOURGUIGNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Castorama  - Chef de rayon (Commercial)

     -  BALLAINVILLIERS 1984 - 1989

  • Castorama  - Chef de rayon (Commercial)

     -  COIGNIERES 1989 - 1992

  • Allibert  - Chef de secteur (Commercial)

     -  Evry 1991 - 1998

  • Peugeot Voiron  - Conseiller commercial (Commercial)

     -  Voiron 1999 - 2001

  • ACROPOSE  - Attaché commercial (Commercial)

     -  Valence 2002 - 2008

  • Transalp  - Technico-commercial (Commercial)

     -  L'albenc 2008 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Pascal BOURGUIGNON

  • Vit à :

    SANILHAC-SAGRIÈS, France

  • Né le :

    11 janv. 1963 (60 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technico-commercial

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages