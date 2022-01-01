Pascal BOURGUIGNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Paul Fort- Montlhery 1974 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
Castorama - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- BALLAINVILLIERS 1984 - 1989
-
Castorama - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- COIGNIERES 1989 - 1992
-
Allibert - Chef de secteur (Commercial)- Evry 1991 - 1998
-
Peugeot Voiron - Conseiller commercial (Commercial)- Voiron 1999 - 2001
-
ACROPOSE - Attaché commercial (Commercial)- Valence 2002 - 2008
-
Transalp - Technico-commercial (Commercial)- L'albenc 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pascal BOURGUIGNON
-
Vit à :
SANILHAC-SAGRIÈS, France
-
Né le :
11 janv. 1963 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technico-commercial
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible