Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DU PLAN- Champigny sur marne 1968 - 1971
ECOLE MAURICE DENIS- Champigny sur marne 1968 - 1971
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Champigny sur marne 1971 - 1973
Collège Elsa Triolet- Champigny sur marne 1973 - 1978
Lycée Langevin Wallon- Champigny sur marne 1978 - 1979
Sep Du Lycée Langevin Wallon- Champigny sur marne 1979 - 1981
Parcours club
RED STAR CLUB- Champigny sur marne 1970 - 1974
C.o.c- Chennevieres sur marne 1974 - 1980
USO- Ormesson sur marne 1980 - maintenant
EPHB- Le plessis trevise 1990 - 1991
REVEIL- Nogent sur marne 1991 - 1992
FCPE- Le plessis trevise 2002 - 2005
AMAP- Ozoir la ferriere 2006 - maintenant
AMAP- Presles en brie 2008 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
Assurances (Gan) - Autre (Autre)- LA DÃ‰FENSE 1983 - 2001
Groupama - Autre (Autre)- NOISY LE GRAND 2001 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pascal DERAMEZ
Vit Ã :
PRESLES EN BRIE, France
NÃ© en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai fréquenté la 7ème de Mlle Genillard avec qui nous sommes partis en classe de neige.
Très bon souvenir également des 4ème et 3ème à elsa triolet. Patrick Dérangère, Sylvie Marcus, Sylvie Migliore, Eric....,
J'ai également joué au hand à champigny, chennevières, Plessis, Nogent
Profession :
C
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Pascal DERAMEZ a reconnu Pascal DERAMEZ sur la photo année???? nogent
Pascal DERAMEZ a reconnu Pascal DERAMEZ sur la photo classe de neige cm2