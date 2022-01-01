Pascal DERAMEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • RED STAR CLUB

     -  Champigny sur marne 1970 - 1974

  • C.o.c

     -  Chennevieres sur marne 1974 - 1980

  • USO

     -  Ormesson sur marne 1980 - maintenant

  • EPHB

     -  Le plessis trevise 1990 - 1991

  • REVEIL

     -  Nogent sur marne 1991 - 1992

  • FCPE

     -  Le plessis trevise 2002 - 2005

  • AMAP

     -  Ozoir la ferriere 2006 - maintenant

  • AMAP

     -  Presles en brie 2008 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Pascal DERAMEZ

  • Vit Ã  :

    PRESLES EN BRIE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1962 (60 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'ai fréquenté la 7ème de Mlle Genillard avec qui nous sommes partis en classe de neige.
    Très bon souvenir également des 4ème et 3ème à elsa triolet. Patrick Dérangère, Sylvie Marcus, Sylvie Migliore, Eric....,
    J'ai également joué au hand à champigny, chennevières, Plessis, Nogent

  • Profession :

    C

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Sports

    Voyages