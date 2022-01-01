RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Clamart
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
HENRY TARIEL- Issy les moulineaux 1968 - 1970
-
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Issy les moulineaux 1970 - 1975
-
PAUL BERT- Issy les moulineaux 1975 - 1978
-
Collège Bel Air- Meudon 1978 - 1979
-
Lycée Rabelais- Meudon 1979 - 1983
-
Iut D'informatique Et De Gestion D'orsay- Orsay 1983 - 1984
-
Iut Orsay Université Paris Xi- Orsay 1983 - 1984
-
-
-
EPEC- Paris 1984 - 1986
Parcours club
-
Entente Sportive De Massy - Omnisports- Massy 1985 - 1995
-
ESM ESCALADE- Massy 1985 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
BERME - Informaticien (Informatique)- Gometz la ville 1987 - 1992
-
SEMERU - Informaticien (Informatique)- Viry chatillon 1992 - 1994
-
GARBARINI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Courbevoie 1994 - 1996
-
SYSTAR TECHNOLOGIES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint cloud 1996 - 1996
-
NETSTAR - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint cloud 1996 - 1998
-
Gfi Informatique - Informaticien (Informatique)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1999 - 2012
-
Sogeti- PARIS 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pascal DESSAUX
-
Vit à :
CLAMART, France
-
Né en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur Informatique SI Réseau
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Irlande - Italie - Portugal - Royaume-Uni
-
