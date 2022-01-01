RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Niederhausbergen
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Louis Pasteur- Strasbourg 1973 - 1975
Collège Cronenbourg- Strasbourg 1975 - 1977
Collège Leclerc- Schiltigheim 1977 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
LABORATOIRE FLECHER - Apprenti prothésiste dentaire (Technique)- Strasbourg 1978 - 1981
Laboratoire Roch - Prothésiste dentaire (Production)- Strasbourg 1982 - 1983
Laboratoire Ribal - Prothésiste dentaire (Production)- Strasbourg 1983 - 1986
Laboratoire Becher - Prothésiste dentaire (Production)- Strasbourg 1986 - 1988
Praxis Grobelnik - Prothésiste dentaire (Production)- Lahr 1988 - 1989
LABORATOIRE FLECHER - Prothésiste dentaire (Production)- Strasbourg 1989 - 1994
Dental Labor Schilling Und Schwenk - Prothésiste dentaire (Production)- Offenburg 1994 - 1996
Dental Labor Schollch - Prothésiste dentaire (Production)- Oberkirch 1996 - 2003
Laboratoire Dent'art - Gérant (Technique)- Strasbourg 2004 - maintenant
Scm Romane - Prothésiste dentaire (Production)- Rosheim 2011 - maintenant
Parcours club
AAEN- Niederhausbergen
Membre du comité puis Président1997 - 2008
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Pascal DISCHERT
Vit à :
NIEDERHAUSBERGEN, France
Né le :
17 oct. 1961 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de laboratoire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Danemark - Namibie - Nouvelle-Calédonie - Thaïlande
-
