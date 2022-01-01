Résultats examens 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • INTECH SA  - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Schifflange

    Consultant chez ASTRA sur un projet sur la communication par satellite

    2000 - 2001

  • COFRAMI  - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    Forfait pour Thales Raytheon Systems pour un projet sur la circulation aérienne militaire Forfait pour EADS-LV pour un projet sur un Missile nucléaire MSBS

    2001 - 2006

  • ARMONYS TECHNOLOGIES  - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Boulogne billancourt

    Consultant chez Calyon : Responsable du Support Applicatif d'un Système d'Information pour la branche titrisation

    2006 - maintenant

  • Ca-cib  - Responsable Support (Informatique)

     -  La défense

    Responsable du Support Applicatif d'un Système d'Information pour la branche titrisation

    2010 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Pascal DUNAND

  • Vit à :

    MALAKOFF, France

  • Né le :

    12 avril 1974 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur Informatique (Responsable Support)

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :