RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à MalakoffLe résultat du brevet à Malakoff
Pascal DUNAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPERY- Montigny lès metz 1980 - 1986
-
Collège Jean Mermoz- Marly 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Fabert- Metz 1989 - 1993
-
Université De Metz- Metz
Deug A - Licence Informatique - Maitrise Informatique1993 - 1999
-
Université Nancy Ii- Nancy
DESS Informatique - Réseaux & Systèmes1999 - 2000
Parcours club
-
TENNIS CLUB DE MARLY- Marly 1986 - 1987
-
Kendo- Malakoff
Ken Gaku Kan Dojo - 3ème Dan (Sandan)2004 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
INTECH SA - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- Schifflange
Consultant chez ASTRA sur un projet sur la communication par satellite2000 - 2001
-
COFRAMI - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- Paris
Forfait pour Thales Raytheon Systems pour un projet sur la circulation aérienne militaire Forfait pour EADS-LV pour un projet sur un Missile nucléaire MSBS2001 - 2006
-
ARMONYS TECHNOLOGIES - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt
Consultant chez Calyon : Responsable du Support Applicatif d'un Système d'Information pour la branche titrisation2006 - maintenant
-
Ca-cib - Responsable Support (Informatique)- La défense
Responsable du Support Applicatif d'un Système d'Information pour la branche titrisation2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pascal DUNAND
-
Vit à :
MALAKOFF, France
-
Né le :
12 avril 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur Informatique (Responsable Support)
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1