Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie- Montreuil 1965 - 1974
MARAIS DE VILLIER- Montreuil 1974 - 1976
Lycée Professionnel Condorcet- Montreuil 1976 - 1979
Parcours militaire
420bpcs- Auch 1979 - 1979
420 Dsl Finul Naqoura- Beyrouth
conducteur PL1979 - 1979
7éme R.p.c.s- Albi 1979 - 1985
Caserne Lapayrousse 1°bpcs- Albi 1979 - 1985
EFAO- Bangui
26/12/81-24/05/821981 - 1982
Fib- Beyrouth
EPAULARD 1 24/08/82-12/09/821982 - 1982
FMSB- Beyrouth
DIODON IV 26/09/83-1/02/841983 - 1984
6°rcs/ect- Nimes 1985 - 1992
14 Eme Rpcs Balma- Toulouse
ECT 21992 - 1999
Hq Sarajevo - Ptt Building- Sarajevo
chef peloton carburant1/12/92-15/06/931992 - 1993
Batinf4- Sarajevo
adjoint de peloton transport manutention du 6/07/94-10/01/951994 - 1995
Batinf4- Sarajevo
adjoint peloton de transport manutention du 15/09/95-25/1961995 - 1996
511 Eme Regiment Train- Auxonne
adjoint chef de peloton1999 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Pascal GOUGENOT
Vit à :
SAINT SULPICE LA POINTE, France
Né le :
20 avril 1961 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chauffeur livreur
Mes goûts et passions
