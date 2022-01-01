Pascal GOUVERNAIRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Paul Valery- Paris 1969 - 1973
-
Collège Vincent D'indy- Paris 1973 - 1975
-
Cfaee Rue Delepine- Paris 1975 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
Cetebi - Electricien d'equipement (Technique)- Paris 1975 - 1980
-
UNAPEC - Aide comptable mecanographe (Comptabilité)- Paris 1980 - 1981
-
Magasin Normand - Commercial (Commercial)- Rouen 1983 - 1991
-
Ecolum - Commercial (Commercial)- Rouen 1991 - 1998
-
COMPTOIR ELBEUVIEN D ELECTRICITE - Responsable agence (Commercial)- Martot 1999 - maintenant
-
Comptoir Elbeuvien D'électricité - Commercial (Commercial)- Martot 1999 - 2002
-
COMPTOIR ELBEUVIEN ELECTRICITE - Commercial (Commercial)- Rouen 2002 - 2005
-
COMPTOIR ELBEUVIEN ELECTRICITE - Responsable agence (Commercial)- Yvetot 2005 - 2018
Parcours militaire
-
1er Régiment D'artillerie- Montbeliard
chauffeur tous vehicules B.C.s.1981 - 1982
Parcours club
-
Le Déclic- Yvetot
café le matin repas le midi2004 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
RETRAITE- Rouen 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pascal GOUVERNAIRE
-
Vit à :
CAILLY, France
-
Né le :
29 sept. 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
SALUT à TOUS
VOUS NE ME RECONNAISSEZ PAS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
POURTANT C'EST BIEN MOI
JE N'AI PAS CHANGE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A BIENTOT PEUT ETRE
Profession :
Responsable d agence
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Brésil - États-Unis - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
-
